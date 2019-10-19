The Warriors have reportedly settled on a starting small forward, and it's Glenn Robinson III
Sort of a far cry from the starting small forward of the last three years, Kevin Durant
Nobody can replace Kevin Durant. This much we know. But when you actually see it on paper, it still comes as something of a shock that the Golden State Warriors, who have gone to five straight NBA Finals and have become synonymous with the most elite of NBA star power, are reportedly going to be starting Glenn Robinson III at the position Durant held for the past three seasons.
Robinson played 47 games for the Pistons last season, posting a little over four points and one rebound a game. He's been a fringe NBA player, at best, over five years in the league. He's athletic and has shown an ability to shoot in the preseason, but Robinson's biggest challenge will likely be on the defensive end. The Warriors are hurting big time for wing defenders with the loss of Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson, who's out until at least the All-Star break.
Look no further than the Warriors' first game of the season, against the Clippers, when Robinson could very well start the year by having to guard Kawhi Leonard. Robinson has done well, relatively speaking, with his opportunity with Golden State in the preseason, but getting the starting nod for a team that has won three championships in the past five years, and expects to compete for a title again, it's a whole other ballgame. We shall see.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan opens health clinic in Charlotte
The Chicago Bulls legend got choked up for the grand opening
-
Pacers reportedly shopping Sabonis
Sabonis and the Pacers are reportedly 'far apart' on extension talks
-
Russell plans to play with Towns, Booker
This is the most overt example of player-to-player tampering that the NBA has ever seen
-
Five bold Celtics predictions
Tatum and the Celtics are looking for a bounce back season after a disappointing time in 2018-19
-
Five bold predictions for the Clippers
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George turned this team into a contender, but can L.A. meet expectations...
-
Does Zion's size, force up injury risk?
Williamson will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the season with an undisclosed knee...