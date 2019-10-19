The Warriors have reportedly settled on a starting small forward, and it's Glenn Robinson III

Nobody can replace Kevin Durant. This much we know. But when you actually see it on paper, it still comes as something of a shock that the Golden State Warriors, who have gone to five straight NBA Finals and have become synonymous with the most elite of NBA star power, are reportedly going to be starting Glenn Robinson III at the position Durant held for the past three seasons.

Glenn Robinson will open the season as the Warriors starting small forward. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 19, 2019

Robinson played 47 games for the Pistons last season, posting a little over four points and one rebound a game. He's been a fringe NBA player, at best, over five years in the league. He's athletic and has shown an ability to shoot in the preseason, but Robinson's biggest challenge will likely be on the defensive end. The Warriors are hurting big time for wing defenders with the loss of Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson, who's out until at least the All-Star break.

Look no further than the Warriors' first game of the season, against the Clippers, when Robinson could very well start the year by having to guard Kawhi Leonard. Robinson has done well, relatively speaking, with his opportunity with Golden State in the preseason, but getting the starting nod for a team that has won three championships in the past five years, and expects to compete for a title again, it's a whole other ballgame. We shall see.