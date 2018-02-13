The Warriors players are coaching themselves against the Suns

The Warriors have been battling boredom during what many call the dog days of the NBA season. It can be exhausting and difficult for winning teams to give 100 percent for games in January and February before the All-Star break. So how does a team as good as Golden State fight off boredom?

Against the Suns, the Warriors decided to let the players give coaching a try. During game breaks it's not Steve Kerr coaching the team and directing players, but the players themselves that are doing it. Andre Iguodala was one of the first to get the clipboard from Kerr and then Draymond Green got his shot.

It's Draymond Green's turn with the coaching clipboard during this timeout pic.twitter.com/64JbEWwCuE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2018

This is a little strange to see, and it's one of the more unique ways to keep the Warriors into this game, but this isn't completely shocking. Coaches will sometimes call timeouts and not talk to their players in frustration leaving the players to figure it out themselves. That is definitely something Gregg Popovich has done in the past. However, this isn't something that's gone on for an entire game before.

This will surely be seen as some kind of disrespect against the Suns, but it's honestly a unique experiment by the Warriors. They have a very smart team full of really bright guys. Why not give them a chance to give coaching a try?