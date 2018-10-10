The Warriors vs. everybody: Can DeMarcus Cousins help Golden State avoid championship fatigue?

It's fair to say that despite a lot of moves that were made over a busy NBA summer, the Warriors are still the team to beat. Golden State is returning its core from four straight NBA Finals, and the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins, who's coming off a torn Achilles.

Evey team in the NBA will be gunning for the Warriors, including the now LeBron James-led Lakers, but with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant leading the way, it's still difficult to bet against the four-time Western Conference champs. With James out of the East, things are a bit more interesting, and the Celtics look like the team to beat -- with the Raptors and 76ers squarely in the conversation.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down the chances of the Warriors getting their three-peat. It hasn't been done since the 2002 Lakers, but one of the few things that could stop this team is the fatigue of going to five straight Finals. Of course, James is also dealing with that fatigue in the loaded Western Conference. Kanell and Bell also look at the potential impact of Cousins, and they talk about what will happen after this season with Thompson and Durant potentially hitting free agency.

