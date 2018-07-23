The Wizards' Dwight Howard got destroyed for his lame description of his NBA career path

By this point in his career, it feels like the new Wizards' center Dwight Howard has played on nearly every NBA team. Since his rookie season in 2005, he's played on six (seven if you count the Nets) different teams. What's more, the Wizards will be his sixth team (again, seventh if you count the Nets) in eight years. On Monday, Howard talked about joining the Wizards, and the path he took to get there. The quote is... something.

Per TNT's David Aldridge, Howard said when asked about his sprint through the league: "I learned Magic for eight years. Went to La-La Land. Worked for a while with Rockets. Learned to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. And it all taught me how to be a Wizard."

The Rockets are the only team out of all of those that Howard spent multiple seasons with, but this script is so self-aggrandizing (and ignorant of his notoriety in the locker room and the reasons he left those teams) that it seems like he spent a lot more time in La-La Land than just one season. On top of that, the quote itself doesn't really do Howard justice -- look at how excited he is to deliver it:

“I learned Magic for 8 years…traveled to La La Land, learned how to work with Rockets...how to fly with Hawks, got stung by the Hornets, and through all of that it’s taught me how to be a Wizard”@DwightHoward with a tremendous quote 😂 pic.twitter.com/79t8Q2fYjV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2018

Twitter was less than receptive of the quote itself, but more than happy to get more Howard fodder.

in all serousness if this NBA career thing dosen't work out Dwight Howard could have a v lucrative career writing AIM profiles for college freshmen girls https://t.co/QvrWTijdGc — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) July 23, 2018

at first i thought, 'what compels Dwight Howard to continue to try to be funny?' and then I took a long hard look at my Twitter and decided it was best not to throw stones from glass houses https://t.co/rpoUKPdltB — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) July 23, 2018

that statement warrants a 20-game suspension, at least — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2018

Over/under on number of player-only meetings this season: 13 — Long Running Joke (@LongRunningJoke) July 23, 2018

Dwight Howard: "I learned Magic for eight years. Went to La-La Land. Worked for a while with Rockets. Learned to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. And it all taught me how to be a Wizard." (via @daldridgetnt) pic.twitter.com/s6U2Kb5vBO — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 23, 2018

he probably spent like a week thinking of this — danny (@dannytodd23) July 23, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/mb2WcPqYMO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 23, 2018

While Howard's days of averaging 20 points per game may be behind him, he still averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season. Howard is undeniably talented -- there's just a lot of baggage that comes with that talent.

Another interesting part of his introductory press conference came when Howard mentioned that John Wall recruited him to the team. This bit of information raises the question: Just how bad were things with Marcin Gortat that Wall reached out to Howard to improve the locker room?