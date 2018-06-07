There are already odds for where LeBron James will sign in free agency, and the Lakers lead the pack

After the Cavaliers lost 110-102 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Cleveland is in danger of being swept. It would be the Cavs' third Finals loss to the Warriors in the past four years.

With LeBron James' contract expiring at the end of this season, the rumors of the superstar departing in free agency are hotter than ever. And given the team he's had to work with this year, it's pretty easy to understand why.

The oddsmakers aren't waiting around to see how this series shakes out before delivering their favorites for James' offseason landing spot this summer, either. BetDSI already has a list of odds for LeBron's team in 2018-2019, and it's the Los Angeles Lakers who currently lead the pack.

Here's how the odds shake out:

LeBron suitors 1 Lakers +200 2 76ers +350 3 Heat +500 4 Knicks +750 5 Rockets +1000 6 Spurs +2000 7 Cavaliers +3000 8 Warriors +5000 9 Celtics +5000 10 Bulls +7500 11 Thunder +7500 12 Wizards +10000

There are some interesting observations to be had with this list, but arguably none more startling than half a dozen teams being given a better chance of signing LeBron than the Cavaliers. Obviously, things haven't gone great in Cleveland over the past year or so, but Ohio is James' home state and he was skewered the last time he left town.

But, at the same time, he's already delivered on his promise to bring a title to his hometown and it'd be difficult to blame him for leaving again given the organization's dysfunction and current roster quality.

The Lakers and 76ers are big-market teams with young talent that have been rumored to have serious interest in LeBron for quite some time, so it's not much of a shock that they're listed as the current favorites in the race. LeBron teaming up with Lonzo Ball (and possibly Paul George?) in L.A. or Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia could be a lot of fun to watch.

NBA fans who enjoy parity are probably breaking out in hives at the sight of the Warriors and Celtics being on this list, though they don't have great odds at landing LeBron. If either actually happens, we might be handing out the Larry O'Brien Trophy before New Year's Day for the next few years.

Maybe the direction of this year's Finals changes drastically (probably not) and this list changes with it, but as of right now Cleveland's title hopes seem to be almost all the way out the door, and LeBron might not be far behind.