There's now an internet game mocking Bryan Colangelo and his love for dumb, oversized shirt collars

It's not been a great few weeks for Bryan Colangelo. The Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations is under investigation for allegedly operating several burner Twitter accounts used to discuss the team in an often-critical light, and he may lose his job as a result of the saga.

Not only that, but he's also the subject of a brand new internet game that mocks his strange love for oversized dress shirt collars.

If you're not familiar with the very big, very dumb-looking collars in question, feast your eyes on this:

If you need a moment to process that look, go ahead and take one. Trust me, you're not alone.

Colangelo has been mocked quite a bit for those absurdly big collars in the past -- in fact, he may have used one of the burner accounts in question to defend them -- but this new computer game takes things to a new level.

Over at NormalCollars.com, you'll get to control Colangelo as he attempts collect "normal collars" while dodging foes that threaten to expose his burner accounts to the public -- i.e. Sam Hinkie, Adrian Wojnarowski, Joel Embiid and, of course, The Ringer. Running into anything other than those shirt collars will get a burner account taken away.

It's quite a simple game, but it's also one that's entertaining and, more importantly, very funny and creative. From the selection of "enemies," to the use of burner accounts as "lives," and the sheer absurdity of Colangelo catching falling shirt collars around his neck...it's all so great.

It's unclear who is responsible for the game, though it could be the Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast, whose logo is featured as a falling obstacle in the game.

In any case, this time-waster -- and the vast array of other reactions to the bizarre saga -- is one of the many things that makes NBA Twitter such a fun place to dwell. If Colangelo finds himself out of a job in the coming days, at least he'll have a neat way to distract himself while he dries his eyes with the obnoxiously large corners of his dumb dress shirts.