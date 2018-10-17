These 11 traditional NBA big men are probably going to shoot a lot more 3-pointers this season

It's a good thing George Mikan isn't around to see this.

The 3-point revolution is in full swing in the NBA, and that means more and more big men are testing the deep, sub-zero waters of 3-point land. Over the past few seasons we've seen players like Brook Lopez, Al Horford and Blake Griffin take their game farther and farther away from the basket in an effort to space the floor and stay relevant in today's NBA.

Well, folks, things are getting ugly.

This preseason, traditional big men who have no business shooting 3s ventured into the land of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but there weren't many splashes to be found. A lot of these guys proved that just because you can shoot 3s doesn't mean that you should.

Here are 11 big men who shot more 3-pointers this preseason than we might have expected, and we're not talking end-of-the-shot-clock desperation attempts or buzzer-beating full-court heaves. Most of these were genuine 3-point shots in the flow of the offense, which makes you think they'll continue throughout the season.

We might need to get some padding for the rims.

3-pointers last season: 0-for-11 (0 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 0-for-11 (0 percent)

Well, he told us he was going to shoot 3s, and he's certainly followed through on that promise. Are you technically a 3-point threat if you never actually make one? We'll see if Dwane Casey lets Drummond keep firing away from deep, or if he reins in his big man after a failed preseason experiment.

3-pointers last season: 1-for-3 (33 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 7-for-11 (64 percent)

Uh, I guess we figured out what Len's problem was: He was shooting from too close. Known primarily as a rebounder/shot-blocker with little-to-no offense outside of dunks, Len was a terror from the 3-point line during the preseason. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has clearly empowered the former No. 5 overall pick, and his newfound range could turn him into an actual offensive threat. Dude is even running to the corners on fast breaks now ... what a world we live in.

3-pointers last season: 0-for-7 (0 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 3-for-9 (33 percent)

The Bosnian Beast took more 3s this preseason than he did all of last season, with decent results. The Blazers have become pretty predictable offensively with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum doing the heavy lifting. If Nurk can start hitting 3s relatively consistently, he could open things up and make Portland a bit more dynamic -- all three of his 3-pointers this preseason came in pick-and-pop situations.

3-pointers last season: 5-for-12 (42 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 4-for-5 (80 percent)

Given his percentages in limited attempts, Hernangomez is one big man who probably should take more 3-pointers. With Dwight Howard out of the picture in Charlotte, there are plenty of center minutes to be won. If Hernangomez can keep up his strong shooting with a higher volume, he could be the team's starting center by the end of the season.

3-pointers last season: 1-for-7 (14 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 1-for-5 (20 percent)

Henson has been a shot-blocker/rebounder his entire career, but since it's 2018 he's apparently going to be launching 3s. New coach Mike Budenholzer was one of the pioneers of the "pace and space" approach that's swept the league, but even he has to draw the line somewhere.

3-pointers last season: 4-for-14 (29 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 0-for-4 (0 percent)

You can't really blame the guy. Robin's twin brother, Brook, has re-invented himself as a 3-point shooter in the later stages of his career, so why not give it a shot? Robin took a handful of 3s last season, but he'll put up even more this year if the preseason is any indication.

3-pointers last season: 2-for-3 (66 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 2-for-4 (50 percent)

Another Hornets big man clearly encouraged by new coach James Borrego to extend his range, Zeller shot more 3s this preseason than he did all of last season. Similar to the Lopez boys, Cody's brother Tyler shot 28 3s last season, so he's got some catching up to do. Charlotte ditched Michael Kidd-Gilchrist from the start lineup in favor of Jeremy Lamb, so they clearly want to shoot more 3s this season. It looks like Zeller will be a big part of that.

3-pointers last season: 0-for-2 (0 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 2-for-3 (67 percent)

You know the 3-point revolution is fully upon us when Ian Mahinmi is not only taking them, but also knocking them down. Known for having one of the worst contracts in the NBA (still owed $31.4 million through next season), Mahinmi could soften the blow by starting to hit from distance. But if he starts missing a bunch, it only makes things worse for Washington.

3-pointers last season: 2-for-2 (100 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 0-for-2 (0 percent)

Whiteside gradually lost playing time last season to the point that he was practically a benchwarmer in the playoffs. Maybe that will change with some new-found 3-point acumen? Whiteside launched two 3s in the preseason, the same number that he shot all of last season, though without the same success. It's hard to imagine deep balls becoming a serious part of Whiteside's game, but he might try anything if he starts to fall out of the rotation again.

3-pointers last season: 0-for-6 (0 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 1-for-2 (50 percent)

If you've ever watched McGee during warmups, you'll see he shoots about 20 corner 3-pointers before the game begins. It looks like he's going to finally put those rehearsals into the real deal. The big man is 1-for-15 from beyond the arc in his career, but judging by the reaction after the one he made this preseason, a lot more attempts are on the way.

3-pointers last season: 0-for-2 (0 percent)

3-pointers this preseason: 0-for-2 (0 percent)

Kanter's going to have to replace a lot of Kristaps Porzingis' scoring production, so why not stretch out to the 3-point line like the unicorn? Kanter actually shot 47 percent 3s on 21 attempts during the 2015-16 season with the Thunder, but followed that up by shooting 5-for-38 (13 percent) the next season. So it stands to reason that he pretty much stopped shooting them altogether last season. But, lo and behold, he launched two in the preseason and will probably have more on the way.