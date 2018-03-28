This Dirk Nowitzki full-court heave didn't go in, but it was almost better that way

Dirk Nowitzki announced to The New York Times' Marc Stein on Tuesday that he's planning to return to the Dallas Mavericks next season. "As of now, I'm planning to come back. I feel great," the big German said.

And as if to prove that was the case, he pulled off quite a feat on Tuesday night during the Mavs' matchup with the Sacramento Kings. In the middle of the third quarter, a pass in Nowitzki's direction was deflected, sending the big man into the backcourt to pick up the loose ball. But with only a few seconds remaining on the shot clock, his only option was to try a full-court heave.

Launching the ball like a quarterback, it sailed up, up, and back down towards the basket as Nowitzki tried to guide it home. No, it didn't go in, but the result was almost better. As it turned out, the ball was really nowhere close to going into the basket, instead clanging right off the corner of the backboard, then soaring some 30 feet into the air, before landing in the crowd almost back near midcourt.

This has to be one of the most remarkable flight paths for any shot in NBA history.

The baseline angle from behind Nowitzki, which shows him trying to lean the ball into the basket is also fantastic.

Eat your heart out Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/BbzX0QMCOv — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) March 28, 2018

Would it have been cool if this shot went in? Of course. Absolutely.

Was the actual result much funnier and almost just as incredible. Also yes.

As an added bonus, this image will definitely be good for some "shoot your shot" memes.

Dirk shooting his shot.

God bless Dirk Nowtizki. The league is truly a better place with him in it.