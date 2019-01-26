Thon Maker trade rumors: Agent of Bucks center requests his client be dealt, per report

Third-year forward Thon Maker would like to find a new NBA home.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Maker's agent has requested a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks in the hopes of landing an expanded role elsewhere. The Bucks drafted Maker with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

From ESPN:

"The representative for Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has told management that he would prefer the franchise to find a trade partner that would provide a larger role for the former lottery pick, league sources told ESPN. As Maker's playing time has diminished under new coach Mike Budenholzer in the Bucks' surge to the NBA's best record, agent Mike George and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst have discussed trade scenarios in recent weeks that would potentially make sense for both the player and team, league sources said. The Bucks are under no obligation to trade Maker, but the organization has discussed possible deals with rival teams ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, sources said."

Between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, D.J. Wilson, and Ersan Ilyasova, the Bucks have a plethora of frontcourt depth and Maker has fallen out of a rotation as a result. Thus, he is hoping that a trade out of Milwaukee will land him in a situation that would afford him more of an on-court opportunity.

Maker is under contract with the Bucks through the 2019-20 season, and he is eligible to negotiate a rookie contract extension this offseason. The Bucks have until the trade deadline to make a move involving Maker, or else they will have to wait until the offseason.

On the year, Maker is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. He saw 16.7 minutes of action per game last season.