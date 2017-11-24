Thread: Suns face Pelicans with no obvious answer for frontcourt stars

How would you defend Boogie and Brow?

The Suns (7-12) host the Pelicans (10-8) tonight in an extremely tough test for the young team at home.

In many ways, they match up best with traditional lineups, against teams where talent fits designation point guard through center. The Pelicans are far from that, with two of the league’s most talented big men in one starting lineup.

How will they fare? Let’s chat through it.