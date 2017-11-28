Thread: Suns finally playing a team they should beat (the Bulls)!
Let’s talk Phoenix-Chicago Part II
Unless Lauri Markkanen gets hot for the first time since the last time these teams played or Chicago finds offense from unlikely sources, the Suns ought to control this game from the start. The Bulls are one of the only teams in the league the Suns should beat every time.
Let’s talk about this one, because even if the game is ugly, our community is beautiful.
(alright I’m done)
