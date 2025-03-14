The Friday NBA schedule brings a 10-game slate, with national audiences getting to watch the Heat vs. Celtics (7 p.m. ET) and Nuggets vs. Lakers (9:30 p.m. ET). Los Angeles is going to be playing without LeBron James (groin) for the third straight game as it tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Luka Doncic poured in 45 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday night, and his over/under for points scored on Friday is 32.5 in the NBA prop odds. Meanwhile, FanDuel Sportsbook has Nuggets star Nikola Jokic listed at totals of 26.5 points and 13.5 rebounds for this showdown. Those will be two of the most popular players targeted with NBA prop bets on Friday night.

Below are the model's three best NBA prop picks for Friday.

Julius Randle Over 17.5 points (+100 at FanDuel)

The model projects that Randle surpasses 19 points, helping this even-money prop, clear with some room to spare. The model has factored in that Randle scored 25 points against Denver in his last game. He also averages 19.2 points per game, so there's clear value in this spot. The Timberwolves face the Magic, a team that is allowing 37% 3-point shooting when playing on the road. FanDuel Sportsbook has this line available at even money.

Bradley Beal Over 21.5 points + assists (-108 at FanDuel)

The model has Beal going Over both his point total (17.5) and assist total (3.5) on Friday night, adding some value to this combined prop total. Beal is projected to score 18.2 points and dish out 4.5 assists to finish with 22.7 points + assists. The veteran has gone over 21.5 points and assists in eight of his last 11 games, and he has returned to a spot in the starting lineup after a stint as the sixth man. Phoenix also wants Beal to continue playing well to possibly increase his trade value if the Suns want to explore that option.

Jamal Murray Over 3.5 rebounds (-104 at FanDuel)

The model has Murray surpassing four rebounds in the projections, making this prop a strong value with minimal juice. Murray has cleared the Over on his rebounding prop line in 15 out of 27 home games this season. Los Angeles is limping into this game as well with James (groin) ruled out and big men Rui Hachimura (knee), Jaxson Hayes (knee) and Maxi Kleber (foot) all dealing with injuries. That could lead to more missed shots and more opportunities on the glass for Murray.

