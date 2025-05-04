The 2025 NBA Playoffs will continue on Sunday with two matchups, as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of a second-round series in the East followed by a first-round Game 7 in the West between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Betting NBA player props gives you numerous ways to get in on the action and Rockets wing Amen Thompson could be a popular play on Sunday. An already-elite defender with growing confidence finishing at the rim, Thompson is a burgeoning star who has recorded eight steals in his last two games, but is still +295 to finish with three or more in the latest NBA prop odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate. The NBA odds could change, so act now for maximum value.

Pascal Siakam Over 2.5 assists (+104)

Siakam averaged 3.4 assists per game this season and has averaged 3.6 assists per game during his career in the regular season. In the NBA playoffs, that number drops off to 3.0 assists per game, but that still makes seeing plus money for three or more assists look pretty juicy. The Pacers have had a few days to rest after closing the Bucks out in five games during the first round and the model is projecting that Siakam finishes with 3.9 assists on average. FanDuel has the best price by far.

Jalen Green Over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is now a well-established scorer at this level, but he's struggling for the most part in this series. If you take away a 38-point outburst in Game 2, Green is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for an average PRA of 18.2.

However, Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists (29.0 PRA) during the regular season and this number has dropped so low that the model sees some value in a positive regression play. It's predicting that Green finishes with 26.4 combined points, rebounds and assists on average and rates the Over as a four-star play. FanDuel once again has the best price for this Game 7 NBA player prop.

Stephen Curry Under 26.5 points (-106)

This Game 7 matchup will send Curry and the Warriors back to Houston, and the future hall-of-famer hasn't been particularly productive on the road of late. He only managed 13 points in a Game 5 loss in Houston and he's gone Under in total points in four of his last five road games, averaging 20.6 points per game during that span.

In nine games against the Rockets this season including the regular season and playoffs, Curry is averaging 21.7 points per game. The model is predicting that he finishes with 24.9 points on average in Game 7 and Caesars Sportsbook has the best available price for this Under prop.

Want more NBA picks for tonight?