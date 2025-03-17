The NBA schedule on Monday features a 10-game slate, including a pair of nationally-televised games. The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. New York continues to play without star guard Jalen Brunson, who is expected to be out until at least late March with an ankle injury. The Knicks scored fewer than 100 points just five times in their first 62 games of the season, but they have done so twice in the last 10 days. Josh Hart finished with zero points on 0 of 7 shooting in a 97-94 loss to Golden State on Saturday, and his over/under for points scored on Monday is 13.5 in the NBA prop odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Should you fade Hart with your Monday NBA prop bets?

SportsLine's proven model, which has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons, has simulated every NBA game 10,000 times and revealed a projected over/under for each player in each matchup.

Devin Booker Over 25.5 points (-110 at DraftKings)

Booker has only cleared this particular total two times in his last nine chances, but the model see a buy-low opportunity against the Raptors. The biggest factor is injury concerns for Bradley Beal, who left Sunday's game with a tight hamstring. The model still has Booker at 26.2 points in the projections with Beal playing, but that number moves to over 28 if Beal is unable to go. Booker averages 28.7 points per game with Beal out of the lineup this season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best number on this line at -110.

Donovan Clingan Over 10.5 rebounds (+100 at Fanatics)

Other books have this line listed at 9.5 with more juice, but with the model projecting 12.6 rebounds against the Wizards on Monday, Clingan has a great chance to clear a 10.5 line, leading to the better payout. As long as Clingan plays at least 24 minutes, which he has in the past three games, he is 8-3 to the Over on his rebounding line this season.

Stephon Castle Over 4.5 assists rebounds (+106 at FanDuel)

With De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the year, Castle needs to step up as a distributor. He had just one assist in his first game after the Fox injury, but then he settled in on Saturday against the Pelicans, dishing out seven assists in the win. His season-long numbers don't heavily support this pick, but the model is projecting a much different role for him in the offense going forward, making it a strong plus-money play at FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday.

