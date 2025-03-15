The Saturday NBA schedule brings an eight-game slate, with Celtics vs. Nets opening the action at 6 p.m. ET and Nuggets vs. Wizards closing the curtain at 9 p.m. ET. The national audience goes to Knicks at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET as New York looks to win its third straight game on a West Coast road trip. Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains out for New York, leaving the scoring load to Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. The latest NBA prop lines from FanDuel Sportsbook list Towns' over/under for points at 23.5, while Anunoby at 18.5.

Stephen Curry (25.5) and Jimmy Butler (17.5) have the highest point totals for the Warriors, who are favored by 6.5 points in the latest NBA odds. Those are just some of the NBA player props for bettors to consider on Saturday.

Cameron Johnson Over 4.5 rebounds (+102 at FanDuel)

Five Brooklyn players are ruled out, so Johnson, who is not on the injury report, should see extended minutes. He only averages 4.2 rebounds per game this season, but that number jumps to 5.2 in March. He's had at least five boards in four straight games, so the model loves this prop at plus money at FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday.

Coby White Under 34.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113 at Caesars)

White gets what the model views as an inflated line on Saturday as he'll be carrying more of the offense with Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) ruled out and Josh Giddey (ankle) is listed as doubtful. White has gone Under his P+R+A line five straight times on the road when facing a defense that is ranked in the top third of the NBA. The model projects him to not even reach 30 on this prop against the Rockets.

Steph Curry Over 3.5 rebounds (-125 at DraftKings)

Curry hasn't surpassed three rebounds in his past three games, and the model views this as a buy-low opportunity. In the prior four games, he averaged 4.75 per game. On the season, he's averaging 4.4 rebounds. The Warriors play the Knicks in what should be a competitive game that keeps Curry on the floor for 30 or more minutes, giving him a great chance to return to his rebounding norms. The model projects him to record 4.6 rebounds, making that a value at -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

