While March Madness continues on Friday, the NBA has a deep slate for anyone who may have had their brackets busted. The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies will meet as part of a 10-game slate in a matchup with Western Conference seeding implications with the NBA playoffs nearing. The Clippers (-6.5) will host the Grizzlies as Los Angeles tries to climb out of the NBA Play-In Tournament into one of the top six seeds in the West. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies currently hold the No. 5 seed and are trying to maintain their spot in the top six. Ja Morant (hamstring) is out for his fourth straight game and the Grizzlies are 1-2 without him during this stretch.

SportsLine's proven model, which has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons, has simulated every NBA game 10,000 times and revealed a projected over/under for each player in each matchup. Below are the model's three best NBA prop picks for Friday to include in NBA prop picks.

Fred VanVleet Over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105 at DraftKings)

The 31-year-old guard has gone Over this total in two of his last three games, including having 19 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Magic, who have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NBA, on Wednesday. The Rockets play the Heat, who aren't as defensively dominant this year as they've been in recent seasons. The deflated Heat enter on a nine-game losing streak while allowing at least 116 points in three straight games. The SportsLine model projects VanVleet to have a 24.8 PRA, led by scoring 15 points, to safely go Over this number. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best number on this line at -110.

Norman Powell Over 16.5 points (-121 at Caesars)

Powell will be playing his third game after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury and with two games under his belt, Friday could be when he sees a significant minutes and usage increase. The 31-year-old has just 18 total points over 20.5 minutes per game in his first two games back, but Powell is averaging a career-high 23.2 ppg this season. If Powell sees closer to his normal minute allotment of 32.5 minutes per game this season, getting him at 16.5 points holds significant value as he's gone over this number in 40 of 48 games this season.

Kristaps Porzingis Over 8.5 rebounds + assists (+105 at BetMGM)

Porzingis has been on a scoring tear over his last two games, scoring at least 24 points in each contest, but with Jayson Tatum off Friday's injury report, expect Porzingis to return to his more traditional Boston role. The 29-year-old is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. Jaylen Brown (knee) remains out, which will give Porzingis more minutes and touches and he's coming off 13 rebounds against the Nets on Tuesday. The SportsLine model projects a rebounds+assist total of 9.8 for Porzingis on Friday and with the opportunity to get him at plus-money on BetMGM, the model sees value in this play.

