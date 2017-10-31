Three guards making an early leap: Oladipo boosting Pacers; Nets rolling with Russell

The best part of any new NBA season is seeing which players have "made the leap" -- those young guys who have started to really put together their skills and are going from role player or prospect to a legit force in the NBA.

It's a curious idea, and specific to a very narrow curve of improvement. Consider this: when did Kawhi Leonard "make the leap?" Was it the year after he won Finals MVP, when he jumped roughly four points per game on the back of more free throws? Leonard's efficiency dipped that season, but he started taking over as the team's undisputed best player. Was it his second season when he went from valuable role player to key rotation guy?

When we think of the leap, it's about scoring -- that's patently obvious -- but it's more about the role that a player is ready to not only take on, but thrive in. Those roles are often both the most pronounced, and the most challenging for guards. With that in mind, here's a look at three guards who just might be making the leap this season.

I. Dipo Picking Up The Pacers

Victor Oladipo has taken off like a rocket in a much better role in Indiana. Here's a brief description of his roles throughout his career:

In Orlando: Primary creator, No. 1 perimeter weapon, highest drafted player on roster for a bad, young team.

In Oklahoma City: Catch-and-shoot statue, until Russell Westbrook went to the bench, then expected to be primary scorer and creator for a bad veteran bench unit, after having low usage when on the floor with Westbrook. With Westbrook on-court, Oladipo's usage was 18.9, when the MVP went to the bench, it jumped to 29.5. That'll give a young guy whiplash.

In Indiana: Tip of the spear next to Darren Collison, biggest perimeter threat, open-floor runner.

Also, he played on slower teams. Here's a look at the pace of Oladipo's teams when he was on the floor the past three seasons, relative to this season:

TEAM Pace with Oladipo on-court 2015-16 Magic 98.76 2016-17 Thunder 101.10 2017-18 Pacers 104.84

And Oladipo has been unleashed in Indiana. He's averaging 25.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range. Oladipo is currently in the 85th percentile in transition. Oladipo's speed has always been top end, but it's been ludicrous with the Pacers, and Collison is constantly finding him:

Dipo has jets.

Even Andre Roberson has been unable to contain him:

Dipo is blink-and-you'll-miss-him fast right now:

They're also using him off-ball primarily. Oladipo has more possessions in spot-up, hand-off, and off-screens than in isolation and pick-and-roll opportunities.

This is the best way to use him, and Collison deserves a lot of credit for pushing the ball constantly to find him.

The Pacers' defense is wretched, but it's pretty good with Oladipo on the floor (11 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor). Oladipo's making a leap, and the Pacers have done all the right things to put him in that position.

II. Loading Jump Protocol (And The Other Great Net Guard)

The Lakers abandoned D'Angelo Russell in their sudden and deep infatuation with Lonzo Ball and that wacky family of his, but getting out of L.A. has been great for Russell so far. The Nets are a not-so-bad 3-4, and Russell is suddenly averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His shooting hasn't been great (32.3 from deep), but he's drawing more fouls and playing more efficiently.

The more impressive growth from Russell has been his playmaking, especially in transition:

The Nets, unfortunately, are awful with Russell on the floor. They are a minus-18 with Russell on-court and a plus-4 with him on the bench. But the overall signs are really positive. Russell's been better defensively this year. He's "the guy" for the Nets, and there's a lot for them to work with.

Bonus: You know who the Nets have been great with?

Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie has bounced around a few years before settling with Brooklyn last season, and he's been phenomenal to start this season. Dinwiddie is averaging 11 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting over 40 percent from the field. The Nets have been absolutely insane with him on the court as well.

Net points per 100 possessions with Dinwiddie on-court: Plus-7.8 (117.4 offensive rating).

Off-court: Minus-14.7

That's a plus-22.5 change from Dinwiddie off-court to on the floor. His shooting, playmaking, everything has helped them. It's a pretty cool story.

III. Rozier-Colored Glasses

Terry Rozier went from draft-day reach, to punchline about Danny Ainge's asset-hoarding, to valuable role player. Rozier has struggled offensively this season so far, but he's settling into a role that's just as valuable as the other guards above have been offensively. Rozier is managing the Celtics' offense when he's on the court, and he's taken over Avery Bradley's role as an absolute Tasmanian devil on defense.

Here he just skewers a simple, easy pick and roll pocket pass for Goran Dragic:

Rozier is 14th among all players playing at least 20 minutes in steals per 100 possessions.

Everything Rozier is doing looks like a young Avery Bradley, except Rozier hasn't made the shooting leap yet. It's early, and if Rozier can find more ways to contribute on that end, he'll be a big help for a Celtics team that is surprisingly stout defensively for how young they are.