Tuesday's Halloween NBA slate will feature three games. The New York Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers before the San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic wrap the night up against the Los Angeles Clippers. Some big names will be sidelined by injuries in this lineup, but that doesn't mean there aren't strong props worth betting on. We'll go over a trio of eye-catching options here.

Grayson Allen O2.5 assists (+100)

Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (toe) are out for a second consecutive game, so it's safe to say that Allen will play a big role after logging at least 31 minutes his last two times out. He got off to a slow start with the Suns but tallied at least three assists against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. The Spurs are a young team and have forked up 123.7 points per game to opposing teams. Only the Washington Wizards have been worse. Few teams will give Allen a better chance to hit this prop.

Wendell Carter Jr. O10.5 rebounds + assists (+102)

WCJ doesn't move the needle as a playmaker but hasn't had a problem rebounding against the Clippers' Ivica Zubac. The big man has averaged 11.7 rebounds against the Croatian center over three starts against him since joining the Magic. He only failed to reach double digits in boards once in those matchups. The Clippers' frontcourt was already undersized before shipping off Robert Covington and Nic Batum to acquire James Harden. Carter can take advantage of the disarray by crashing the glass relentlessly against whoever fills in on Tuesday.

Mitchell Robinson O6.5 points (+108)

Kristaps Porzingis played Robinson off the court last week with his outside shooting, but Robinson shouldn't have the same issue in his first game of this week. The Cavs are down Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley isn't nearly as much of a threat as Porzingis as an outside shooter. Robinson's logged at least 29 minutes and scored at least seven points in his previous two games despite facing a premier rim protector in the Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela in his second appearance of the season. Robinson is no offensive savant, but every starting center that's faced Cleveland so far has hit the seven-point mark.