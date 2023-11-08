There was no NBA action on Tuesday but 14 games will tip-off on Wednesday. We've looked over all the odds ahead of those matchups and picked out some favorable plus-money props worth wagering on from three separate games. Are you ready to get an edge? Check out these options and see if I can continue cashing them at a 66% clip for the season.

KAT has snared at least 10 boards four times in six games ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are giving up a league-high 50.6 rebounds per game to opposing teams so far this season and Zion Williamson is set to sit for personal reasons. The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets have kept KAT out of double-digits in rebounds, but only the Orlando Magic give up fewer rebounds than the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis O39.5 points, rebounds, and assists (+107)

Davis has had a pair of duds this season but has also gone above this total with just points and rebounds four times in seven games. The Houston Rockets have upgraded their perimeter defense with new signings, but Davis dominated with 40 points and nine rebounds when Alperen Sengun started against him last season. Davis hasn't played two bad games in a row and I wouldn't be surprised if he hit this over without needing the assists. Having them as a safety net makes this a very desirable bet.

LaMelo Ball O25.5 points (+112)

This number seems steep for a player who's averaging 17.2 points per game, but Terry Rozier (groin) is set to miss a matchup against the NBA's worst defense. Ball notched season highs in minutes (39) and points (30) his last time out and has averaged 26.5 points over his previous four games without Rozier. The Charlotte Hornets' thin backcourt should allow Ball to get all the shots up he needs to hit this mark.