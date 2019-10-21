Three thoughts on Buddy Hield, Kings reaching 4-year extension: Deal could be absolute steal for Sacramento

The public pouting is over, as Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield has agreed to a contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth at least $86 million over four years, with $20 million in incentives. His salary will decline each season, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. If the two sides had not been able to reach a deal, he would have been headed for restricted free agency in July.

Three thoughts:

1. They landed at a sensible number, and the Kings are validated

It's impressive that the Kings got this done. I thought they'd wind up overpaying him, as the 2020 free-agent class is rough and he was clearly campaigning for the max or something close to it. The declining contract makes sense because of the situation Sacramento is in with its other young players -- more on that later -- and the incentives helped them reach a deal that might not end up being all that dissimilar to the one that he called "an insult" in an interview with the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson.

Hield is an unbelievable shooter. The Kings are blazing fast, and when opponents lose track of him in transition, he makes them pay. Last season, he attempted 7.9 3-pointers per game and made 42.7 percent of them; on a per-minute basis, the only player more accurate on that kind of volume was Stephen Curry. This wasn't some kind of anomaly, either -- he has been lights-out since he arrived in Sacramento in the DeMarcus Cousins trade during his rookie season. Hield shot 42.8 percent from deep in 25 games for the Kings as a rookie and 43.1 percent in 2017-18.

When Sacramento acquired Hield, ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported that owner Vivek Ranadive thought he had Curry potential. That was too strong, as Hield has not demonstrated that he can consistently create his own shot, let alone function as a primary playmaker like Curry. In a broader sense, though, the Kings have been validated -- general manager Vlade Divac told the Sacramento Bee's Ailene Voisin at the time that they would "be in a better position in two years," and he was right. (No one, however, knew back then that Cousins was about to deal with a series of career-changing injuries.)

2. If Hield improves, Sacramento will look brilliant, but …

Now that we know his real age, we need to be realistic about his upside. Hield turns 27 in December; he is less than six months younger than teammate Harrison Barnes and about six months older than Bradley Beal, both of whom were taken in the 2012 draft. This contract will look like an absolute steal if he turns into an above-average wing defender and a high-usage playmaker, but the Kings should not count on that. It will be a victory for them if he merely manages to build on the progress he has made as a ballhandler and a passer (and maintains his ridiculous efficiency).

Had Sacramento given him the max, it could have argued that he would have played his way into franchise-player territory, but it wouldn't have been persuasive. It's worth remembering, though, that Hield was considered in some corners to be a bust by the time he was traded as a rookie. It is remarkable that he has gone from that point to this one, earning a hefty, long-term contract on the basis of production, not potential.

3. The Kings are in a weird place

The declining salary helps, but the Kings still can't pay everybody. They let Willie Cauley-Stein walk this past summer, and, after signing Barnes for five years and $85 million (a contract they may or may not already regret), they might have essentially chosen Hield over dynamic wing Bogdan Bogdanovic. De'Aaron Fox will all but certainly command a max extension before the start of next season, and Marvin Bagley could be in line for the same thing a year later. They also have Harry Giles to worry about.

If Bogdanovic doesn't also sign an extension on Monday, then he will immediately become one of the most interesting trade pieces in the league. Nemanja Bjelica, whose shooting was crucial in Sacramento last season, could also be squeezed out, but that has more to do with finding minutes than the long-term salary cap situation. All of this -- plus the fact that the Kings bizarrely entered win-now mode in the summer, adding a bunch of veteran role players -- makes this team fascinating on a number of levels.