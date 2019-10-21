Three thoughts on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans after his knee injury: New Orleans' road now much tougher

Big bummer alert: On the eve of the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener, in which they will visit the Toronto Raptors as the champs collect their rings, rookie dynamo Zion Williamson had knee surgery. The No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft and the no-brainer preseason choice for Rookie of the Year will miss the first six-to-eight weeks as he recovers from his arthroscopic meniscal debridement.

Three thoughts on what this means for Zion and the Pelicans:

1. Well, this puts a damper on things

Zion is already a first-name guy. He had one of the most mind-blowing individual seasons in NCAA history, whether you're measuring it with win shares or hype. It was a letdown when he only played nine minutes of summer league (especially for the sold-out crowd at Thomas & Mack Arena), and this is a letdown, too. The NBA did not put the Pelicans in the season opener by accident.

Before the initial news about Williamson's injury, there was a buzz that he might step onto the opening-night stage as a genuine star. In the preseason, he seemed to get to the rim whenever he wanted, exploding from the perimeter to the paint and either finishing over defenders, jumping around them or knocking them out of the way. In four games, all New Orleans victories, he averaged 23 points in 27 minutes, shooting 71 percent largely because no one could keep him away from the basket. Despite all the hoopla, he might have somehow been exceeding expectations.

Now, unfortunately, it will be difficult to talk about Williamson without talking about his health, and more specifically his weight. In July, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he never should have suited up in Vegas in the first place because he was not "in the playing shape or the mental shape to play," via Forbes. He didn't look quite as heavy in the preseason, and he certainly didn't lack bounce or speed, but his ideal playing weight remains a topic of conversation. Typically, bigs have gotten less bulky in recent years, as mobility has become more important and medical teams have grown more concerned about the impact that extra weight can have on their feet and knees, but there are exceptions. Williamson is anything but typical — there may have never been another athlete quite like him.

2. The Pelicans' road just got tougher, and Ingram just got more interesting

If you had predicted the Pelicans would sneak into the playoffs, your best argument was Zion. Preseason dominance doesn't guarantee regular-season dominance, but the ease with which he was putting up numbers felt meaningful. Losing Williamson for 20-something games might not extinguish their playoff hopes, but it does damage them. For all of the David Griffin quotes about New Orleans being Jrue Holiday's team, Williamson is its only player who can make an opposing team completely reconsider its normal defensive game plan.

The good news for the Pelicans is they have depth. In some ways, this simplifies things for coach Alvin Gentry and his staff. Williamson has looked more comfortable when starting center Derrick Favors has been on the bench, and forward Brandon Ingram might have an easier time getting acclimated now that he has more possessions to play with. Unless there are more injuries or the front office makes in-season moves, managing the rotation will be trickier for New Orleans than it is for most teams. Some of the thornier questions can now be shelved until December.

The bad news is that, since they play in the West, the Pelicans face an uphill battle. If they are going to be in the mix for a playoff spot in April, they need more than just collective resilience. Sure, guys like Holiday, Ingram and Lonzo Ball need to step up -- Ingram, in particular, has a huge opportunity -- but the bigger challenge is finding a way to make the pieces fit all season long. This is an almost completely new team, and it is possible that, as soon as it finds its rhythm, Williamson will be on the verge of returning, at which point the entire puzzle will be warped.

3. Suddenly the ROY race isn't such a sure thing

I do not want to dismiss the possibility that Williamson picks up where he left off in a couple of months and stays healthy for the rest of the season, standing head and shoulders above his first-year peers. In that case, he could wind up winning Rookie of the Year despite playing 60-ish games. This injury, though, puts the spotlight on the rest of the rookie class, and it makes Ja Morant the odds-on favorite.

Morant is a creative playmaker who, along with fellow rookie Brandon Clarke and second-year stud Jaren Jackson Jr., is going to make the Memphis Grizzlies fun to watch -- for League Pass-watching dorks like me, anyway. Tyler Herro had an impressive preseason, getting buckets in various ways for the Miami Heat. Beyond those two, I'm most interested in Zion's Pelicans teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Zion's former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett.