Thunder advance to 2025 NBA Finals: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leads blowout vs. Wolves in quintessential OKC win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. The Thunder crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-94, in a Western Conference finals-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, OKC held the Wolves to nine first-quarter points, forced 21 turnovers and ran away in the 30-point victory. It's the first NBA Finals appearance for the Thunder since 2012, and they'll face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks starting next Thursday.

The Thunder punched their NBA Finals ticket in true Thunder fashion: They suffocated the Timberwolves' offense to the point that Minnesota -- a deserving conference finals team -- looked completely inept. The Game 5 victory was extremely reminiscent of the 125-93 win in Game 7 of the previous round against the Denver Nuggets 10 days earlier. Unlike that game, though, Oklahoma City didn't have to overcome a slow start. The Timberwolves' Julius Randle made a 3 on the game's first possession, but it was all Thunder after that. They held Minnesota to six points in the remainder of the first quarter, and led by 33 points at halftime.

OKC led by as many as 39 points. SGA, this season's Most Valuable Player, finished with 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Chet Holmgren finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes. Jalen Williams added 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes.

The Thunder forced 21 turnovers, but it felt like 100. At times, Minnesota had trouble even getting the ball to star guard Anthony Edwards. In 39 minutes, Edwards finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block. Randle scored a team-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes for the Wolves.

The Wolves see their season end in the West finals for the second year in a row. They have never made the NBA Finals.

