Thunder advance to 2025 NBA Finals: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leads blowout vs. Wolves in quintessential OKC win

Game 5 final: Thunder 124, Wolves 94
The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their NBA Finals ticket in true Thunder fashion: They suffocated the Minnesota Timberwolves' offense to the point that Minnesota -- a deserving conference finals team -- looked completely inept.
Their 124-94 victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday was extremely reminiscent of the 125-93 win in Game 7 of the previous round 10 days earlier. Unlike that game, though, Oklahoma City didn't have to overcome a slow start. The Timberwolves' Julius Randle made a 3 on the game's first possession, but it was all Thunder after that. They held Minnesota to six points in the remainder of the first quarter and led by 33 points at halftime.
OKC led by as many as 39 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this season's Most Valuable Player, finished with 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Chet Holmgren finishedwith 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes. Jalen Williams added 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes.
The Thunder forced 21 turnovers, but it felt like 100. At times, Minnesota had trouble even getting the ball to star guard Anthony Edwards. In 39 minutes, Edwards finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block. Randle scored a team-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes.
This is OKC's first Finals appearance since 2012.