Thunder advance to 2025 NBA Finals: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leads blowout vs. Wolves in quintessential OKC win

The Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. The Thunder crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-94, in a Western Conference finals-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, OKC held the Wolves to nine first-quarter points, forced 21 turnovers and ran away in the 30-point victory. It's the first NBA Finals appearance for the Thunder since 2012, and they'll face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks starting next Thursday.

The Thunder punched their NBA Finals ticket in true Thunder fashion: They suffocated the Timberwolves' offense to the point that Minnesota -- a deserving conference finals team -- looked completely inept. The Game 5 victory was extremely reminiscent of the 125-93 win in Game 7 of the previous round against the Denver Nuggets 10 days earlier. Unlike that game, though, Oklahoma City didn't have to overcome a slow start. The Timberwolves' Julius Randle made a 3 on the game's first possession, but it was all Thunder after that. They held Minnesota to six points in the remainder of the first quarter, and led by 33 points at halftime.

OKC led by as many as 39 points. SGA, this season's Most Valuable Player, finished with 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Chet Holmgren finished with  22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes. Jalen Williams added 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes.

The Thunder forced 21 turnovers, but it felt like 100. At times, Minnesota had trouble even getting the ball to star guard Anthony Edwards. In 39 minutes, Edwards finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block. Randle scored a team-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes for the Wolves.

The Wolves see their season end in the West finals for the second year in a row. They have never made the NBA Finals.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.

That'll do it

After another Lu Dort 3 with nine minutes left in the game, the Timberwolves called timeout down 101-69. 

I was sort of surprised that Minnesota didn't pull its starters after that. Instead, coach Chris Finch waited until the 6:34 mark, after another Dort 3-pointer gave OKC a 106-72 lead. At that point, the Wolves inserted a lineup of Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., Josh Minott and Luka Garza.

So yeah. The Thunder are (all but officially) off to the NBA Finals. They'll face either the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, who will play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals tomorrow night in New York. (Indiana has a 3-1 series lead.)

 
End of third quarter: Thunder 88, Wolves 62

Julius Randle scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter and didn't miss a shot in the period. Pretty good!

Despite this, though, the Wolves are down by 26 heading into the fourth quarter. If they don't have a crazy comeback in them, they're 12 minutes away from elimination.

Here's a Lu Dort moonball:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is up to 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

 
Well, the Wolves haven't given up

Here's the problem with trailing by 37 points: You can go on a 14-4 run and still trail by 27 points.

It's now 78-51 for OKC with 5:24 left in the third quarter. Minnesota is still fighting, but this is such an uphill battle.

 
Halftime: Thunder 65, Wolves 32

Through 24 minutes, Oklahoma City is shooting just 5 for 17 (29.4%) from 3-point range. It really has to start knocking down its open looks in the second half.

Just kidding! The Thunder are annihilating Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Their shooting is irrelevant because they are smothering the Wolves defensively. As long as they don't have a historic collapse in the second half, they're about to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

Minnesota committed 14 turnovers in the first half, nine of which were OKC steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 19 minutes. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have scored a combined 30 points (15 apiece) on 10-for-17 shooting. 

The Wolves are shooting 12 for 39 from the field. According to Cleaning The Glass, they've scored a dismal 62.7 points per 100 possessions. 

 
It's almost like OKC won 68 games

I believe Mike Breen just described Minnesota as "rattled" on the broadcast. Accurate! The Thunder have the best defense I've ever seen. The Wolves are having trouble even getting Anthony Edwards the ball, which is exactly what the Nuggets experienced trying to feed Nikola Jokic last round.

It's 55-27 with 2:53 left in the first half. Alex Caruso has three of OKC's seven steals. 

Minnesota has more turnovers (11) than made field goals (10).

 
Thunderstorm!!

Whew. All of a sudden, Oklahoma City is up 36-14, and Jalen Williams will be at the line to try to complete a three-point play after this timeout with 9:04 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota has now committed seven turnovers. The Thunder have a 10-0 advantage in fast break points and a 22-6 advantage in points in the paint. This sequence is a microcosm of the game so far:

I've seen too much weird stuff during these playoffs to say that this is over, but this is a nightmare scenario for the Wolves.

 
End of first quarter: Thunder 26, Timberwolves 9

That quarter was pure domination. It was also Minnesota's lowest-scoring quarter of the entire season.

Fun fact: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has either scored or assisted on 24 of the Thunder's 26 points. Incredible performance so far from the MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points, three rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes.

The Wolves shot 3 for 20 from the field and 1 for 9 from deep in the first quarter.

Long way to go, but Minnesota has to get something going on offense. Its season is on the line.

 
Caruso is a menace

Look at what Alex Caruso did almost immediately after checking in:

He starts the possession matched up with Rudy Gobert, and then he just swipes the ball from Julius Randle with an aggressive switch. Ridiculous steal.

On a related note: Minnesota started the game missing pretty good shots, but now it's clearly discombobulated offensively. With 2:38 left in the first quarter, the Wolves have committed four turnovers. The Thunder are on a 9-0 run and have a 22-7 lead.

Also, missed layups are basically the same as turnovers against OKC:

 
Rough start for Minnesota

With 7:10 left in the first quarter, this is the only shot the Wolves have made:

The Wolves' offense hasn't looked bad, but they have shot 1 for 11 from the field. Jaden McDaniels is 0 for 6 and has missed all three of the 3-pointers he's attempted.

On the bright side: Minnesota hasn't turned the ball over yet.

OKC is up 11-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has four assists, three of them to Chet Holmgren.
