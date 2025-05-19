Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams was hit with a $25,000 fine for wearing a shirt with profane language on it during his postgame press conference on Sunday. Williams wore a shirt with the words "f--- art, let's dance" following a 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The fine comes less than 24 hours after Williams recorded 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the series-clinching win.

Here is the full statement by the NBA:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Williams' actions took place after the Thunder's 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 18 at Paycom Center.

After struggling during a Game 6 loss to Denver, Williams responded by having one of his best all-around outings of this year's NBA postseason. The Thunder advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2016 with the win over Denver and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

"Great force, especially early," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told reporters postgame. "It was definitely a conscious effort by him to use his speed and his power. He was on the gas from the jump tonight."

Williams was a first-time All-Star this season, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the regular season.

Oklahoma City hosts Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.