Thunder announcer suspended one game after racially insensitive comment about Russell Westbrook

The play-by-play announcer said Westbrook was 'out of his cotton-picking mind'

The Oklahoma City Thunder suspended play-by-play announcer Brian Davis for one game following his racially insensitive comment about Thunder star Russell Westbrook

During the Thunder's final regular-season game on Wednesday night, Davis said that Westbrook was "out of his cotton-picking mind" following a nifty assist by the guard. Westbrook finished the game with six points, 20 rebounds and 19 assists, as he clinched averaging a triple-double for the second straight season. 

Davis issued a statement to ESPN in which he said, "It is with great remorse and humility that I accept this suspension for the insensitive words I used during Wednesday's broadcast. While unintentional, I understand and acknowledge the gravity of the situation."

Radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will take Davis' role for Game 1 of the playoffs, when the Thunder host the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder will take on the Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES