Thunder announcer suspended one game after racially insensitive comment about Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder suspended play-by-play announcer Brian Davis for one game following his racially insensitive comment about Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

During the Thunder's final regular-season game on Wednesday night, Davis said that Westbrook was "out of his cotton-picking mind" following a nifty assist by the guard. Westbrook finished the game with six points, 20 rebounds and 19 assists, as he clinched averaging a triple-double for the second straight season.

Davis issued a statement to ESPN in which he said, "It is with great remorse and humility that I accept this suspension for the insensitive words I used during Wednesday's broadcast. While unintentional, I understand and acknowledge the gravity of the situation."

Statement from Brian Davis on his suspension: pic.twitter.com/BfZ1w4zwFg — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 13, 2018

Radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will take Davis' role for Game 1 of the playoffs, when the Thunder host the Utah Jazz.

Thunder play-by-play announcer Brian Davis has been suspended for Game 1 of the Thunder/Jazz series for comments he made during the final game of the regular season. Usual radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will call the game for FOX Sports Oklahoma next to Michael Cage. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 13, 2018

The Thunder will take on the Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.