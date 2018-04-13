Thunder announcer suspended one game after racially insensitive comment about Russell Westbrook
The play-by-play announcer said Westbrook was 'out of his cotton-picking mind'
The Oklahoma City Thunder suspended play-by-play announcer Brian Davis for one game following his racially insensitive comment about Thunder star Russell Westbrook.
During the Thunder's final regular-season game on Wednesday night, Davis said that Westbrook was "out of his cotton-picking mind" following a nifty assist by the guard. Westbrook finished the game with six points, 20 rebounds and 19 assists, as he clinched averaging a triple-double for the second straight season.
Davis issued a statement to ESPN in which he said, "It is with great remorse and humility that I accept this suspension for the insensitive words I used during Wednesday's broadcast. While unintentional, I understand and acknowledge the gravity of the situation."
Radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will take Davis' role for Game 1 of the playoffs, when the Thunder host the Utah Jazz.
The Thunder will take on the Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.
