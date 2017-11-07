Thunder at Kings live stream, time, odds, TV: How to watch NBA games on FuboTV

How to watch Thunder vs. Kings

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

TV: NBAtv (check local listings)

Live stream: fuboTV

SportsLine odds: OKC (-11)

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Sacramento to play the Kings on Tuesday, as the three-headed monster in OKC continues to find its way. Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have all shown flashes of brilliance, but aren't jelling together as a unit quite yet. They'll try to continue to piece things together, as the 4-5 Thunder play the woeful 1-8 Kings, who have fallen on hard times -- or rather -- are in the midst of hard times. But there's always time to right the ship, and it has to start now if it's going to happen.

In spite of the incredibly slow start, the Kings have other things to worry about. Their rookies, specifically, are the priority, as De'Aaron Fox will be going up against a personal hero of his in Westbrook. Obviously there are no friends on the court, but nonetheless the Kings' seven-game losing streak doesn't seem to bother the young core as they continue to feel each other out. It will be a process in Sacramento, but it's one that ultimately has an endgame -- unlike the Kings' rebuilding tactics of the past.