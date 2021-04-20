When arenas were still hosting NBA fans at full capacity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma City Thunder boasted one of the league's best home-court advantages. Chesapeake Energy Arena is considered as loud as any building in the league, especially during the team's run to the 2012 NBA Finals as well as their three appearances in the Western Conference finals.

While we are still slowly making our way back to having full arenas again, there will be some changes coming to Oklahoma City. The team announced Tuesday that Chesapeake Energy Corporation has terminated their naming rights deal for the building, leaving the Thunder to find a new partner.

"As we move toward a transition to a new naming rights partner for our arena, we would like to recognize our extraordinary history with Chesapeake Energy," said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder. "For a decade, the arena has proudly bore its name and we thank Chesapeake, one of our founding partners, for its loyal support and partnership.

"As Chesapeake Energy Arena, our building has been home to so many exciting and historic moments and events," Thunder chairman Clay Bennett said. "As we look to forge a new partnership for naming rights, we will identify a partner who will help build on that history and be the centerpiece of our growing, modern and vibrant downtown environment."

Despite the partnership between Chesapeake Energy Corp. and the Thunder ending effective immediately, the building will continue to be named Chesapeake Energy Arena until a new naming rights partner is found by the franchise.