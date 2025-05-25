Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams tried to provide some perspective following his team's 42-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night.

Williams, who had just 13 points on 3 of 9 shooting during the 143-101 blowout, was asked how he and his teammates will recover from a such a lopsided defeat.

"In college, I lost by 60," Williams said. "So it can always be worse."

While he is technically right, it's hard to imagine things getting much worse than what Williams and his teammates put on display on Saturday night -- especially in the first quarter when they were outscored 34-14. That set the tone for the remainder of the game, as the Timberwolves dominated from start to finish to cut the Thunder's series lead to 2-1.

"We just didn't bring it from an energy and a focus standpoint," said Thunder guard and recently-crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored just 14 points on 4 of 13 shooting. "We just didn't have it. They obviously had it with the sense of urgency, knowing if they go down 3-0, it's gonna be pretty tough.

"We just eased into the game, and they didn't. They blitzed us pretty early, and then we were never about to get back because of it. They just came out with a sense of urgency, and we didn't. And on top of that, when you play a really good team, it looks like that. So we've gotta start with a sense of urgency and see where the game leads."

Gilgeous-Alexander noted that a similar thing had occurred early in the playoffs against Memphis. In Game 3 of that series, the Thunder overcame a sluggish start (they trailed 40-29 after the opening quarter) and rallied to win the game. The Thunder were unable to recover from their slow start this time.

"We don't try to [start games] like that, I promise you," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "But whatever it is, we gotta figure it out if we wanna reach our ultimate goals. But that's what the days in between [games] are for, to get better."

Along with not having energy at the start, two other things especially stood out from Saturday night's loss. Known for being a physical team, the Thunder were often on the receiving end of the physicality in Game 3. That largely contributed to the other big takeaway, which was Oklahoma City's glaring lack of production in the paint.

"It was a combination of things," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, whose team was out-rebounded 50-31. "Their defensive pressure and physicality definitely stood out early and they were definitely throwing the first punch in the game. That had a lot to do with it."

Defensively, the Thunder had a difficult time containing Anthony Edwards, who had 30 points on 12 of 17 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, before sitting out the fourth quarter with the game firmly in hand for Minnesota.

"He got some early ones -- like turnovers, fast breaks," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Edwards' big night. "With good players, you can't let them get comfortable early. It looks like that. So we've gotta be ready from the jump. That goes back to the sense of urgency and the focus on the game plan and what he's trying to do and what they're trying to do offensively."

Thunder players were quick to acknowledge that their lack of energy and intensity at the start of the game was a big reason for the blowout loss. Oklahoma City isn't overreacting, especially on the heels of comfortable wins in Games 1 and 2. But they are certainly aware that they need to make changes if they want to avoid a similar fate in Game 4 on Monday night.

"It happens. You're never going to be perfect in life, [especially during] a long season," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You get punched, it's about getting back up and responding, and that's what the next challenge is. We got punched in the mouth today. Next game, we're either gonna get back up or not, and we'll lose the game. But we have a decision to make, for sure."