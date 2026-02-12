The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder meet in their last game before the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Milwaukee is coming off a 116-108 win at Orlando on Wednesday, while Oklahoma City defeated Phoenix 136-109 that same night. The Bucks (22-30), who are fourth in the Central Division, are 10-18 on the road this season. The Thunder (42-13), who lead the Northwest Division, are 22-5 on their home floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Ryan Rollins (foot) are out for Milwaukee, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) won't play for Oklahoma City.

Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied at 77-77, but the Thunder have won the last four meetings. Oklahoma City is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, after opening at OKC -13.5, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Thunder 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -11.5 at DraftKings Bucks vs. Thunder over/under: 213.5 points Bucks vs. Thunder money line: Milwaukee +386, Oklahoma City -510 Bucks vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Thunder streaming: Prime Video

How to make Bucks vs. Thunder picks

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Bucks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (214.5). The Under has hit in three of the last four head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in two of the last three Milwaukee games. The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread over the past 10 games, while the Thunder are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Milwaukee's Cameron Thomas to score 19.7 points on average and be just one of five Bucks players to score 11 or more points. Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren, meanwhile, is projected to have 19.7 points as six Thunder players score 11.3 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits well over 60% of simulations.

The model projects which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.