The Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA Champions and on Tuesday they get to celebrate with their city, as their championship parade kicks off in front of their fans. It took all seven games, but OKC defeated the Indiana Pacers in their first championship since the rebrand from the Seattle SuperSonics.

It's a momentous occasion for the team and their fans are skipping work and school to be able to celebrate with them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams and the other Thunder stars have hit the streets of downtown with confetti, championship gear and as they admitted, running on little to no sleep.

Here are some of the best moments from the parade so far:

SGA hypes up crowd

Gilgeous-Alexander showed up wearing a Canadian flag and took the mic to get the crowd ready for the big day.

Chet locks in

Holmgren promised that he was good to hold the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, but eventually his teammates stepped in to take it away from him, nervous that he would drop the hardware.

Caruso's one-of-a-kind chain

Alex Caruso is reminding everyone that he's been here before, wearing his championship ring earned with the Los Angeles Lakers around his neck.

OKC Fire gets in on the fun

The players are greeted by a team flag hanging off firetruck ladders as they begin the parade.