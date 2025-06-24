Thunder championship parade 2025: Best moment and highlights as Oklahoma City shows out for its team
A look at some of the best moments as the parade kicks off
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA Champions and on Tuesday they get to celebrate with their city, as their championship parade kicks off in front of their fans. It took all seven games, but OKC defeated the Indiana Pacers in their first championship since the rebrand from the Seattle SuperSonics.
It's a momentous occasion for the team and their fans are skipping work and school to be able to celebrate with them.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams and the other Thunder stars have hit the streets of downtown with confetti, championship gear and as they admitted, running on little to no sleep.
Here are some of the best moments from the parade so far:
SGA hypes up crowd
Gilgeous-Alexander showed up wearing a Canadian flag and took the mic to get the crowd ready for the big day.
SGA gets the crowd HYPE before the parade
Chet locks in
Holmgren promised that he was good to hold the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, but eventually his teammates stepped in to take it away from him, nervous that he would drop the hardware.
Chet gets up and heads straight for the LOB.
Holds it in his hand while speaking. Stutters during his speech, which prompts him to put the trophy down and say "let me lock in."
Caruso's one-of-a-kind chain
Alex Caruso is reminding everyone that he's been here before, wearing his championship ring earned with the Los Angeles Lakers around his neck.
Alex Caruso also has his championship ring that he won with the Lakers hanging around his neck
(via @okcthunder) https://t.co/4lIVVjMJBH pic.twitter.com/UUHbBqSMXH
OKC Fire gets in on the fun
The players are greeted by a team flag hanging off firetruck ladders as they begin the parade.
We are honored and privileged to be part of the NBA Champions OKC Thunder Parade. They represented the city in the best of ways. Today is a day to celebrate with them and the city.