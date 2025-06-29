Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams is signing a three-year contract extension worth $24 million, according to ESPN. Getting Williams a solid extension is another step towards securing the team's NBA championship core; all 15 of their returning players from the 2025 title-winning squad are on contract through at least 2025-26.

Oklahoma City initially declined the $2.1 million team option on Williams' previous contract while the two sides worked on a new deal.

Williams tallied just 14 total minutes in Oklahoma City's NBA Finals showdown against the Indiana Pacers but averaged a career-high 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in spite of his relatively limited playing time. He provided more crucial minutes off the bench in Oklahoma City's NBA Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, matching up with All-Star post and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. Williams averaged 10.6 minutes per game against the Nuggets.

Starters Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, a 2025 All-Star, are both still on their rookie contracts, though those expire after next season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, will be in the fourth of a five-year deal next season, and he'll likely demand a supermax deal. Those are decisions that Oklahoma City can push for another year, at least. Signing Williams puts them ahead in terms of locking down quality post depth and understanding what their available money pool will look like when bigger contract resolutions emerge.