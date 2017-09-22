Thunder GM not concerned MVP Russell Westbrook has yet to sign $207M extension
OKC and Westbrook have until October 16 to agree to the deal
Going into training camp, one of the biggest stories for the Oklahoma City Thunder is how Russell Westbrook has still not signed the massive five-year, $207M extension that has been on the table since back in June. Even with the new revelation that Westbrook recently underwent a PRP injection on his right knee and will miss the first few days of camp, the extension storyline will continue to be at the forefront.
Thunder GM Sam Presti, though, is not concerned that Westbrook hasn't given them an answer yet. Speaking to reporters Friday during the team's media day, Presti said the front office is just going to let the situation play itself out, and until the Oct. 16th deadline, he isn't putting any sort of label on the situation.
Presti's full thoughts on the situation:
You guys know how we feel about those type of situations. We're gonna let that play itself out. He has, and we have, until the 16th of October to be permitted to sign that. We're gonna have that offer on the table for as long as it's permitted to be there. Obviously we're hopeful that takes place, but until the 16th passes, I'm not gonna put a label or adjective or anything like that on it.
Even if they aren't outwardly showing it, Presti and the rest of the organization must be at least a little bit nervous that Westbrook won't sign the extension and they'll have a repeat of the Kevin Durant situation.
