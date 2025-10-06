The 2024-25 season was a setback for Thunder guard Nikola Topić, and the lead-up to this season has been hampered by another medical situation. Topić underwent a testicular procedure and will reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced Monday.

Oklahoma City selected Topić with the 12th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, months after he had suffered a knee injury that may have contributed to his slide. He eventually had surgery for a torn ACL and missed the entire season, watching on and rehabbing as the Thunder captured the second NBA title in franchise history and the first since the team moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City.

Standing at 6-feet-6, Topić showed off his impressive passing ability and feel for the game at the Las Vegas Summer League, posting a league high-tying 7.3 assists per game as well as 11.0 points per contest. He also made his preseason Thunder debut Sunday night, starting against the Hornets and registering 10 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Oklahoma City possesses plenty of depth at point guard with Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso capable of handling ball handling duties when 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaves the court, but this is still a tough blow for a team hoping to see what it has in its young Serbia native.

The Thunder open their season Oct. 21 against the Rockets, meaning Topić will miss at least the first two weeks of the season, even if he can return on the short end of the timetable.