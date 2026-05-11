The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder look for the four-game sweep over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers when they meet in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Monday night in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Oklahoma City took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 131-108 win on Saturday. The Thunder (64-18), the defending NBA champions, are 33-10 on the road this season, including playoffs. The Lakers (53-29), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2019-20, are 30-15 on their home court in 2025-26. Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for the Lakers, while Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for OKC.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Lakers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Thunder picks, check out the Thunder vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Lakers spread: Thunder -10.5 at FanDuel Thunder vs. Lakers over/under: 214.5 points Thunder vs. Lakers money line: Thunder -543, Lakers +400 Thunder vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Thunder vs. Lakers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (214.5). The Over has hit in five of the past eight head-to-head matchups, including four of the last six. The Over has also hit in 50 of the past 89 Oklahoma City games, including 26 of the past 43 on the road. The Over has also hit in each of the last two Los Angeles games, including 23 of the last 45.

The SportsLine model is projecting three Thunder players to score 14.7 points or more, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.6 points. LeBron James is projected to lead the Lakers with 23.1 points scored, as five Los Angeles players will score 11 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 222 total points as the Over hits in 60% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Thunder vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Thunder vs. Lakers at FanDuel here:

How to make Thunder vs. Lakers picks

After simulating each possession of Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.