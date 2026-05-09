The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they battle the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Saturday night in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Oklahoma City earned a 125-107 win in Game 2 on Thursday. The Thunder (64-18), the defending NBA champions, are 32-10 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Lakers (53-29), who won the Pacific Division, are 30-14 on their home court. Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out for Los Angeles, while Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for OKC. Jarred Vanderbilt (finger) is questionable for the Lakers.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time postseason series 26-17, but the Thunder have won six of the last seven playoff meetings. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Lakers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Thunder picks, check out the Thunder vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Lakers spread: Thunder -8.5 at FanDuel Thunder vs. Lakers over/under: 211.5 points Thunder vs. Lakers money line: Thunder -379, Lakers +298 Thunder vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Thunder vs. Lakers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (211.5). The Over has hit in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in seven of the last 10 Oklahoma City games, and in the last Los Angeles game. The Over has hit in 25 of 42 road games for the Thunder.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Thunder to have three players scoring 14 points or more, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.8 points. LeBron James is projected to lead the Lakers with 23.4 points scored, as five Los Angeles players will score 11.3 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 220 total points as the Over hits in 61% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Lakers vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Thunder vs. Lakers at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession of Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.