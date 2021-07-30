The Oklahoma City Thunder don't have quiet offseasons. Sometimes, they're trading their All-Stars for massive piles of draft picks, other times they're building up around those All-Stars. But Sam Presti, their longtime lead basketball decision-maker, doesn't do quiet.

The Thunder entered the 2021 NBA Draft with six picks, more than any other team. Three of them were first-rounders, and two of their second-rounders were in the mid-30s. That's a ton of draft capital for a team that is rebuilding around a young core that may not return a single player over 30 years old, and the Thunder took advantage of it. They ultimately ended the night with four incoming rookies after making multiple trades. Here's how they did in Thursday's NBA Draft:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The picks

No. 6 overall (Josh Giddey)

No. 18 overall (Tre Mann)



No. 32 overall (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl)

No. 55 overall (Aaron Wiggins)

Potential fits