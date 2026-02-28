NBA Western Conference contenders meet on Friday when the Denver Nuggets travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC leads the West at 45-15 overall, while Denver is in fourth place at 37-22. OKC is coming off a loss in a potential NBA Finals preview against the Pistons, but the Thunder have removed Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Chet Holmgren from their injury report after both recently missed time. The Nuggets list Jamal Murray (illness) as questionable.

Tipoff from the Paycor Center in Oklahoma City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. OKC is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under is 233.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Thunder 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Thunder vs. Nuggets spread: Thunder -8.5 Thunder vs. Nuggets over/under: 233.5 points Thunder vs. Nuggets money line: Thunder -300, Nuggets +240 Thunder vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Nuggets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Thunder vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (233.5). OKC has gone Over in three straight, while Denver has seen four of its past five clear the total. These teams met on Feb. 1, and the Over hit in that game as the teams combined for 232 points.

This time around, the model is projecting 235 combined points with Nikola Jokic accounting for 21 points in the simulations and Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander combining for around 40 points for OKC as the Over hits 55% of the time.

How to make Nuggets vs. Thunder picks

