The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out a thrilling seven-game series with a 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night to capture the franchise's first title since moving from Seattle. The franchise won the 1979 championship as the Seattle SuperSonics. This marks the city's first title in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City's victory parade will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CT, with the route starting at NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue. The victory parade will end at SW 6th Street and will last approximately one and a half hours.

"The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city's history," Oklahoma City mayor David Holt said. "It is a celebration of our team's historic accomplishment and our city's renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited."

Before the parade, the team will gather inside the Paycom Center for a ceremony featuring player addresses and the team hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The event will stream on the Thunder's mobile app and YouTube channel. During the celebration, the city will have jumbotrons placed along the route with amplified sound.

Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade route

Oklahoma City took home the title in part because of the standout performance of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC's star guard capped off one of the most impressive individual seasons in recent NBA history as he won regular season MVP and Finals MVP while leading his team to a championship.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, dished out 12 assists and pulled in five rebounds in the series-clinching win over Indiana to become the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win the scoring title, regular season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

More championship parades could be in Oklahoma City's future, as the Thunder opened as the favorite to win the 2026 title.