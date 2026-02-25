The Oklahoma City Thunder look to win their fourth game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons in a battle between the two best teams in the NBA. Oklahoma City is coming off a 116-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, while Detroit dropped a 114-103 decision to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Thunder (45-14), who are 13-5 against Eastern Conference foes, are 21-7 on the road this season. The Pistons (42-14), who are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents, are 21-7 on their home court. OKC hasn't revealed its injury report yet, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) are all expected to remain out.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder lead the all-time series 78-71, including wins in four of the last five meetings. The Pistons are 7.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 221. Before making any Pistons vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -7.5 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Pistons over/under: 221 points Thunder vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -305, OKC +244 Thunder vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Thunder vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (220.5). Detroit, especially, has trended to the Under this season with 59% of its home games failing to reach the total.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Thunder's Chet Holmgren to score 17.8 points on average and be one of six Oklahoma City players to score 10.4 or more points. The Tigers' Cade Cunningham, meanwhile, is projected to have 23.7 points as four Detroit players score 11.7 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 219 points.

How to make Pistons vs. Thunder picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.