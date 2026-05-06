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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB first-year manager rankings

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More than one-quarter of major-league clubs broke in new managers in the 2026 season's early going, so it's only fitting for us to rank them now that we've reached the one-quarter mark of the campaign.

A couple of hires were heralded at the time as promising moves, a couple seemed to come out of left field and one -- Tony Vitello to the Giants -- hardly made sense at all. Turns out, the Vitello hire has fostered about as awkward of a culture as expected, and there is very little Year 1 success to mask the strangeness of the fit. Dayn Perry explained why he ranked Vitello at the bottom of the pecking order among his first-year colleagues.

Perry: "To be sure, the Giants (14-21) didn't profile as serious contenders in a competitive NL West, but Vitello has them on target for their worst season in almost a decade. If the offense doesn't improve, the Giants could indeed finish behind the Rockies in the NL West."

On the flip side, there was the seamless transition from Brian Snitker to Walt Weiss in Atlanta. The Braves are well on their way to winning more games this year than they lost in 2025 (86), and hold a commanding lead in the NL East.

As for the managers between Weiss and Vitello …

2. Craig Stammen, Padres

3. Blake Butera, Nationals

4. Skip Schumaker, Rangers

5. Derek Shelton, Twins

6. Kurt Suzuki, Angels

7. Craig Albernaz, Orioles

🥊 Boxing pound-for-pound rankings

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It has been three months since we last ranked the best boxers in the world, so we're due for a refresh, especially after David Benavidez moved up to cruiserweight and knocked out unified champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez over the weekend. Now a three-division champion, Benavidez is on the climb in our pound-for-pound rankings, and Brian Campbell explained the climb.

Campbell: "The victory made Benavidez the first boxer in history to win titles at 168, 175 and 200 pounds. Benavidez plans to also become the first boxer to simultaneously defend light heavyweight and cruiserweight titles moving forward."

That was not the only notable result from the weekend, though. Naoya Inoue entered the biggest match in Japanese history as the world's top pound-for-pound boxer and walked away from it further entrenched in that rarified air. His win over undefeated Junto Nakatani only added to his legacy as an all-time great.

Here's how the top five shakes out:

Naoya Inoue (Previously: 1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (3) David Benavidez (6) Shakur Stevenson (4)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Dodgers at Astros, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ UCL Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, second leg, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Red Sox at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Twins at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 76ers at Knicks, Game 2, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Canadiens at Sabres, Game 1, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Rangers at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Spurs, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Concacaf Champions Cup: LAFC at Toluca, second leg, 9:30 p.m. on FS2

⚾ Pirates at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Dash at Royals, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network