Thunder players evacuated from Oklahoma City mall following shooting

A harmless afternoon at the movies turned into a chaotic scene for members of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The team was attending a private movie screening when a man was shot at a Foot Locker at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder players were evacuated from the movie theater, but were "never in danger," ESPN reported.

"Thunder security was made aware immediately," the franchise said in a statement. "The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event."

Following the shooting, police searched for the suspect and evacuated the entire mall. It's unclear what movie the Thunder were seeing, but center Steven Adams was seen leaving the mall with a Star Wars T-shirt and R2-D2 figure.

"When the shooting started, there were a bunch of people hid in closets, hid in back rooms, locked the stores," Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck told the Associated Press. "So they're having to go store to store to clear the civilians out and look for the suspect."

Police later announced that 24-year old Elizha Sanders was in custody in connection with the shooting. Video footage from the mall linked her to the crime after she was seen leaving after the shooting.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition after being shot in the chest inside the Foot Locker.