Thunder release new uniforms to commemorate 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing
The Thunder honor the city's past with their newest uniforms
Before the Thunder came to Oklahoma City, the city suffered a tragedy when the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed on April 19, 1995, killing 168 people.
While the Thunder were still in Seattle at the time as the SuperSonics, the team does not want to separate itself from the history of Oklahoma City. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the bombing, the team will wear special jerseys next season.
The Thunder explained in a press release how specific designs on the jersey will honor those who died in the bombing.
"The uniform design features symbols that represent elements of the memorial. Across the chest, "Oklahoma City" appears in gold-lined letters, with the twin Gates of Time spanning down the side of the jerseys that carry into the shorts. The times 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts. They reflect the innocence of the city at 9:01 before the attack, followed by the time the city began to come together and heal at 9:03. The white on the side of the shorts represents the Reflecting Pool, a shallow depth of water that provides comfort and peace. "Service," "Honor" and "Kindness" appear above the jersey's tag – reflecting the ideals of the Oklahoma Standard, and the manner in which Oklahoma citizens treat one another and their community.
The uniforms also honors the rebuilding of the city and the memorial at the site of the bombing.
"The Survivor Tree, a 90-year-old American elm at the site of the memorial, is also depicted in full color on the belt of the uniform's shorts. The Tree serves as a symbol of human resilience and strength as it withstood the force of the 4,000 pound bomb," the team said. "Inside the jersey, a blue ribbon is layered with the words, 'We Remember Those Who Were Changed Forever, April 19, 1995.'"
The Thunder are not the first team to use their uniform to honor a historic and tragic event that took place in their city. The Memphis Grizzlies have uniforms that include a design of the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
OKC also revealed new versions of their white, blue and orange uniforms for the 2019-2020 season.
