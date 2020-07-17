Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: With more NBA COVID-19 cases reported, NBA "snitch hotline" starts ringing! ( 5:50 )

The last time we saw the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA arena, they were scrambling off the court after news of Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test forced the league to shut down. The league, and the world, have changed in so many ways since then, but let's not forget that OKC was one of the best teams in basketball at the time of the hiatus.

The Thunder have the second-best record in the NBA since Dec. 1 at 33-13, just behind the Milwaukee Bucks and ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers. Their net rating over that stretch isn't quite as impressive (seventh at plus-3.9), but that just shows how adept they have been at winning close games, with by far the best clutch rating in the league.

Led by Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari, OKC is one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season and enters the bubble as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, just one game back of the No. 4-seeded Utah Jazz. With an unconventional closing lineup, the Thunder will be a difficult opponent for any team that draws them in the first round of the playoffs.

Roster

Players sitting out: Isaiah Roby (season-ending surgery)

Schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 1 vs. Jazz, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Nuggets, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Wizards, 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Suns, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Heat, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Clippers, TBD

Key storylines

Kings of the clutch: The numbers that immediately jump off the page with the Thunder are their 29-13 record and league-leading plus-30.2 net rating in clutch situations (games within five points with five minutes remaining). They've played more clutch minutes than any other team in the league and have absolutely thrived, thanks in large part to the dominance of Paul, who is among the league leaders with 3.5 points per game on 53.5 percent shooting in crunch time. How will this translate to the playoffs? There are two schools of thought.

One is that numbers this good are bound for regression at some point and that the luck they had during the regular season may not go their way in the playoffs. The other, however, is that all of their clutch success this season gives them the confidence and knowledge of how to execute down the stretch, possibly giving them an edge in the postseason. We'll have to wait and see which one ends up coming to fruition.

Who needs wings: In a league that has become increasingly wing-heavy in recent years, the Thunder have managed to thrive despite having a relatively weak crop of shooting guards and small forwards. Dort has been a pleasant surprise and seems to have a grip on the starting small forward position, but OKC has found lightning in a bottle with lineups essentially featuring three point guards: Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder. Lineups with those three have produced the league's best net rating of any three-man group that has logged more than 200 minutes together (plus-28.6 in 401 minutes), and have been surprisingly stingy defensively (allowing 98.6 points per 100 possessions) despite their lack of size. The three-guard lineup will have its work cut out for it if the Thunder face a team with strong wings in the playoffs (the Clippers come to mind), but it's clear that OKC has figured out a way to make it work all season long.

Blast from the past: Hey, remember Andre Roberson? He's back! A staple on the wing for the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook Thunder squads of old, Roberson hasn't played an NBA game since January of 2018 following a severe leg injury and ensuing rehab setbacks. The 6-foot-7 defensive stopper has been practicing fully with OKC in the bubble so far and could provide a nice boost to a thin wing rotation if he's able to stay healthy. He probably won't be a staple, but there are minutes to be won if he's able to guard high-scoring wings for eight-to-10 minutes per game, particularly in the playoffs. He was never much of a contributor on offense, but his size will allow him to play both the three and four if the Thunder like what they see.