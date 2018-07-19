Thunder ship Carmelo Anthony to Hawks in reported 3-team deal and NBA Twitter has plenty to say
Carmelo Anthony's trade to the Hawks has layers, but Twitter just respects his hustle
Carmelo Anthony isn't a free agent... Yet. Anthony, the odd one out in the Thunder's "Big 3" last season, was sent to the Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Hawks and 76ers. In Atlanta, he'll be bought out for his full $27.9 million. After that, Anthony will hit the market, where the Rockets will be the immediate front-runner for Melo the free agent. Oh, the 76ers were in on the deal too.
So, in summation, the entire thing is an utter mess. Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game last season and he shot a career-low 40.4 percent from the field. The Thunder were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Jazz, and Anthony was disgruntled the entire time.
Twitter, as it does, tried to unpack the trade that sent Anthony, Justin Anderson and a 2022 Thunder first rounder to the Hawks; Dennis Schroder and Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot to the Thunder and Mike Muscala to the 76ers. But, it also didn't miss the opportunity to take some shots at Anthony for his brief stint in Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, it's impossible to ignore the bottom line in this: Anthony got nearly $28 million richer. He's been pulling this hustle his entire career, and people seem to respect the hell out of it, however begrudgingly it may be.
Now, it's up to the market to see what kind of interest Anthony generates. Will Anthony join his Banana Boat Buddy Chris Paul in Houston? Or will he end up somewhere else entirely? After his abysmal playoff performance last season, it's hard to imagine his name hitting the market generating much hype, but a 10-time All-Star may draw some looks nevertheless.
