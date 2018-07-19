Thunder ship Carmelo Anthony to Hawks in reported 3-team deal and NBA Twitter has plenty to say

Carmelo Anthony isn't a free agent... Yet. Anthony, the odd one out in the Thunder's "Big 3" last season, was sent to the Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Hawks and 76ers. In Atlanta, he'll be bought out for his full $27.9 million. After that, Anthony will hit the market, where the Rockets will be the immediate front-runner for Melo the free agent. Oh, the 76ers were in on the deal too.

So, in summation, the entire thing is an utter mess. Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game last season and he shot a career-low 40.4 percent from the field. The Thunder were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Jazz, and Anthony was disgruntled the entire time.

Twitter, as it does, tried to unpack the trade that sent Anthony, Justin Anderson and a 2022 Thunder first rounder to the Hawks; Dennis Schroder and Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot to the Thunder and Mike Muscala to the 76ers. But, it also didn't miss the opportunity to take some shots at Anthony for his brief stint in Oklahoma City.

There's a LOT to this Carmelo Anthony trade pic.twitter.com/hQL1Fa4oZo — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 19, 2018

With the Hawks waiving Carmelo Anthony, it'll be interesting to see where he lands. I know the Rockets are the front-runner to add him, but is he really a good fit there? If Houston's offseason is losing Trevor Ariza/Luc Mbah a Moute and adding 34-year-old Carmelo, I'm not a fan. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 19, 2018

NBA teams have paid Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Dwight Howard $62.2 million to go away in the past calendar year — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 19, 2018

Carmelo reading that he's getting traded and then waived. pic.twitter.com/ga3oxQTpdU — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 19, 2018

Melo's stay with the Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/ubuJxohq6n — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 19, 2018

Meanwhile, it's impossible to ignore the bottom line in this: Anthony got nearly $28 million richer. He's been pulling this hustle his entire career, and people seem to respect the hell out of it, however begrudgingly it may be.

Career earnings (and counting):



Carmelo: $227,364,419

Lebron: $233,893,001 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 19, 2018

Name me one player in NBA history who did a better job of getting the whole bag than Melo — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 19, 2018

Hawks GM: We traded for you.



Melo: ...



Hawks GM: But we’re going to waive you.



Melo: ...



Hawks GM: You’ll still get your $27.9 million



Melo: pic.twitter.com/hGcww13Fvh — Master (@MasterTes) July 19, 2018

For his next trick, Melo will sign a veteran’s minimum contract in a luxurious city of his choice that probably includes a no-trade clause, 15 years of player options, and equity in the GM’s family business.



Cheers. pic.twitter.com/WHaYEWZBE3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 19, 2018

Now, it's up to the market to see what kind of interest Anthony generates. Will Anthony join his Banana Boat Buddy Chris Paul in Houston? Or will he end up somewhere else entirely? After his abysmal playoff performance last season, it's hard to imagine his name hitting the market generating much hype, but a 10-time All-Star may draw some looks nevertheless.