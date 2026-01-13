Western Conference contenders square off in one of the top matchups on the Tuesday NBA schedule as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs travel to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder lead both the West and the NBA with a 33-7 record, though three of those losses have come against the Spurs. San Antonio is second in the West at 27-12, 5.5 games behind OKC. Devin Vassell (adductor) remains out for San Antonio, while Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is out for the Thunder.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center is at 8 p.m. ET. OKC is the 8.5-point home favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 229.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder -8.5 Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 229.5 points Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Thunder -338, Spurs +268 Thunder vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Thunder vs. Spurs picks

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (229.5 points). The Spurs have seen their last six games go under the total. In the three times these teams have already met this season, two of them have hit the Under as well.

SportsLine's model projects that just one player -- Gilgeous-Alexander for OKC -- surpasses 21 points in the simulations. The teams combine for 226 points as the Under hits 56% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.