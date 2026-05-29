Thunder vs. Spurs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Western Conference finals picks, Game 6 best bets from top model

The San Antonio Spurs will look to draw even with the Oklahoma City Thunder when they meet in Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference final on Thursday night. Oklahoma City retook control of the series with a 127-114 win on Tuesday night. The Thunder (64-18), who won the Northwest Division title, are looking to win back-to-back NBA championships. The Spurs (62-20), who won the Southwest Division, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2013-14. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for OKC, while Ajay Mitchell (calf) is out.

Tip-off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 21-18, and won the regular-season series 4-1. The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. The team which has outright won has also covered in every game of this series. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Thunder vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -3.5 at FanDuel Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 219.5 points Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Thunder +136, Spurs -162 Thunder vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (219.5). The Under hit the last time these two teams played in San Antonio. The Spurs play to the Under 57% of the time at home this season and 52% of the time after having a day off.

The SportsLine model is projecting just three Thunder players to score 13 points or more, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.1 points. Victor Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 27 points scored, but just three San Antonio players are forecast to score 15 points or more. The Under hits in 60.6% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Thunder vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Thunder vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Thunder vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.