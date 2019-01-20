Thunder star Russell Westbrook says he's not cool with Sixers' Joel Embiid

There is clearly no love lost between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid and Westbrook have a history of aggravating each other, and things were no different when the 76ers hosted the Thunder in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. This time, the drama started when Westbrook took exception to a hard foul by Embiid on a fast break that saw the center crash down on top of the former league MVP underneath the basket stanchion late in the fourth quarter.

After remaining down for a minute, Westbrook eventually popped up and tried to go after Embiid. You can see the scene below, via Bleacher Report:

Russ and Embiid get into it every time they play 🍿 pic.twitter.com/klqbiDR9Ug — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2019

Westbrook thought that the foul went above and beyond a normal basketball play.

"I don't think he just landed on me," Westbrook said of the play, via ESPN. "He had a little extra to it. But it's OK."

When asked if he and Embiid were "cool", Westbrook had a quick - and explicit answer.

"F**k no," he said.

For what it's worth, Embiid didn't seem to quite understand why Westbrook was so angry.

"I think I was going for the ball, and I think he lost the ball, but I was already in the air," Embiid said. "I don't know why he was mad. I have no idea ... but he's always in his feelings."

Regardless of Westbrook's thoughts on Embiid, or the Sixers in general, the former league MVP and the Thunder will be back in action on Monday afternoon when they face the Knicks (12:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on).

It certainly doesn't sound like Embiid and Westbrook will be meeting up for Shirley Temple's any time soon. They will get an opportunity to go up against each other again this season though when the Thunder host the Sixers at the end of February.