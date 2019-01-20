Thunder star Russell Westbrook says he's not cool with Sixers' Joel Embiid
Westbrook is not a big fan of Embiid
There is clearly no love lost between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Embiid and Westbrook have a history of aggravating each other, and things were no different when the 76ers hosted the Thunder in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. This time, the drama started when Westbrook took exception to a hard foul by Embiid on a fast break that saw the center crash down on top of the former league MVP underneath the basket stanchion late in the fourth quarter.
After remaining down for a minute, Westbrook eventually popped up and tried to go after Embiid. You can see the scene below, via Bleacher Report:
Westbrook thought that the foul went above and beyond a normal basketball play.
"I don't think he just landed on me," Westbrook said of the play, via ESPN. "He had a little extra to it. But it's OK."
When asked if he and Embiid were "cool", Westbrook had a quick - and explicit answer.
"F**k no," he said.
For what it's worth, Embiid didn't seem to quite understand why Westbrook was so angry.
"I think I was going for the ball, and I think he lost the ball, but I was already in the air," Embiid said. "I don't know why he was mad. I have no idea ... but he's always in his feelings."
Regardless of Westbrook's thoughts on Embiid, or the Sixers in general, the former league MVP and the Thunder will be back in action on Monday afternoon when they face the Knicks (12:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on).
It certainly doesn't sound like Embiid and Westbrook will be meeting up for Shirley Temple's any time soon. They will get an opportunity to go up against each other again this season though when the Thunder host the Sixers at the end of February.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 20 Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: X-Rays negative on Ball's ankle
Ball suffered the injury during the Lakers' overtime loss to the Rockets
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offered a 10-game slate on Saturday
-
CP3 could return next week from injury
The Rockets haven't had CP3 in their lineup since Dec. 20, but have been just fine despite...
-
Davis out 1-2 weeks with finger sprain
Davis suffered the injury in Friday night's game against the Blazers
-
Markelle Fultz rejoins 76ers, per report
Fultz hopes to suit up for the Sixers again this season