Thunder stars Russell Westbrook (finger) and Paul George (shoulder) both undergo offseason surgery

The Oklahoma City Thunder have their two superstars on the mend this offseason.

According to ESPN's Royce Young, forward Paul George underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder and is set to miss the start of training camp. In addition, star guard Russell Westbrook also had a procedure performed to repair a torn ligament in one of his fingers on his left hand.

George originally injured his shoulder in February and it proved to be a hindrance throughout the second half of the season. The All-Star forward was in the midst of having a career year before the injury and certainly could've been viewed as a candidate for the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Thunder are fresh off of a first round exit in the playoffs after being eliminated by the Portland Trail Blazers in five games.