The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder begin their quest for back-to-back NBA championships when they battle the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their Western Conference first round series on Sunday. Phoenix earned the eighth seed in the West with a 111-96 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament on Friday night. The Suns (45-37), who placed second in the Pacific Division, were 20-21 on the road during the regular season. The Thunder (64-18), who have won seven of their past 10 games, are 34-7 on their home court. Mark Williams (foot) and Grayson Allen (hamstring) are both questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. OKC is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Suns vs. Thunder picks, check out the Suns vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -15.5 at FanDuel Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 215.5 points Suns vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -1389, Suns +809 Suns vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Suns vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (215.5). The Under has hit in three of the last five Phoenix games. The Under also hit in four of the five Oklahoma City games in which the line was between 214 to 217 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Suns to have just three players scoring in double figures, led by Devin Booker's 23.3 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to lead the Thunder with 32.2 points scored, but only three Oklahoma City players will score 10 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Under hits 52% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Suns vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Suns vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Thunder vs. Suns picks

After simulating each possession of Thunder vs. Suns 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.