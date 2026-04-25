The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series when they meet the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round 2026 NBA playoff matchup on Saturday. Oklahoma City cruised to a 120-107 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The Thunder (64-18), who won the Northwest Division, are 30-10 on the road this season. The Suns (45-37), who placed second in the Pacific Division, are 26-16 on their home court in 2025-26. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder lead the all-time postseason series 14-13, and have won each of the past four playoff meetings with the Suns. The Thunder are 9.5-point favorits in the latest Thunder vs. Suns odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Suns vs. Thunder picks, check out the Thunder vs. Suns predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Suns 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Suns spread: Thunder -9.5 at FanDuel Thunder vs. Suns over/under: 214.5 points Thunder vs. Suns money line: Thunder -415, Suns +323 Thunder vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Suns streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Suns vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Suns, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (214.5). The Under has hit in four of the past seven Phoenix games. The Suns have scored the fifth-fewest amount of points this season, averaging 112.6 per game. Defensively, the Thunder allowed the second-fewest amount of points, giving up 107.9 in 82 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Thunder to have just three players scoring in double figures, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 29.6 points. Devin Booker is projected to lead the Suns with 23.7 points scored, as just three Phoenix players reach double-figure scoring. The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points as the Under hits in 53% of simulations, making it a value pick for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Thunder vs. Suns spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Thunder vs. Suns at FanDuel here:

How to make Thunder vs. Suns picks

After simulating each possession of Thunder vs. Suns 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.