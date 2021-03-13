The Oklahoma City Thunder will trade Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick originally belonging to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Both Mykahiliuk and Diallo will be restricted free agents this offseason, and apparently, neither of their teams planned on retaining them. By swapping them, each will get to audition their new young wing for a few months before deciding if they are worth a long-term commitment.

Mykhailiuk shot over 40 percent on 3-pointers last season, but has regressed down to 33.3 percent this season. Mykhailiuk isn't strictly an off-ball shooter. He has shown off his ball-handling skills both collegiately at Kansas and internationally, but in the NBA, shooting is where the bulk of his value will come from. That decline likely made him expendable to the Pistons.

Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game this season. Unlike Mykhailiuk, he has never been an effective shooter, but makes up for it with his incredible athleticism. That gives him far more upside as a defender, and Diallo has even posted a surprising 2.4 assists per game this season as well. He is still somewhat raw, but the Pistons are betting that they can help his development as they did another former Thunder forward's: Jerami Grant.

The NBA trade deadline is still two weeks away, but the Thunder and Pistons should both be active as sellers. They are both at the bottom of the standings in their respective conferences, but given their accumulation of draft picks and young talent, neither is particularly far away from returning to respectability. This deal may not enhance either team's raw talent by much, but it gives both a chance to see if the other's young wing could potentially be a part of their future.